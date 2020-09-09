Suspect in Roanoke County explosives incident turns himself in

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A man turned himself in Tuesday after Roanoke County police named him as the suspect in an explosives incident at an apartment complex last week.

31-year-old Christopher Kimberling turned himself in at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police obtained warrants for Kimberling for “manufacture, transport, distribute, possess, or use a firebomb or explosive material or devices.”

As 10 News has reported, crews were able to safely disable explosives found inside a safe at the Villages at Garst Creek on August 31.

Bomb technicians took an X-ray of the device on Monday before disabling it. What they initially thought were two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and three sticks of dynamite ended up being modified high power fireworks and other items authorities couldn’t disclose.

Police told 10 News last week they’ve had contact with Kimberling before, and all signs point to this being an isolated incident, not connected to terrorism.