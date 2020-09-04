Police search for bomb-making materials at Roanoke County apartment after explosives incident

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There was a heavy police and SWAT presence at a Roanoke County apartment complex Friday afternoon as authorities executed a search warrant in connection with explosives found there earlier this week.

As 10 News has reported, crews were able to safely disable explosives found Monday afternoon inside a safe at the Villages at Garst Creek.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, authorities were at the same apartment complex with a search warrant, looking for explosives, bomb-making materials and narcotics.

Bomb technicians took an X-ray of the device on Monday before disabling it. What they initially thought were two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and three sticks of dynamite ended up being modified high power fireworks and other items authorities couldn’t disclose.

Police learned more through the investigation this week, which led them to the apartment where they executed a search warrant on Friday evening.

There is an arrest warrant out for the suspect in this case, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Police said they will release more information later Friday night.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew at the scene. Check back here for updates.