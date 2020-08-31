Some evacuated as police investigate ‘suspicious device’ at Roanoke County apartment complex

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a “suspicious device” at the Villages at Garst Creek in Roanoke County on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said they evacuated some nearby apartment units “out of an abundance of caution.”

Maintenance staff found a small safe sitting outside on the apartment complex property. When they cut the safe open, they found something suspicious in it, so they called the police, according to authorities on scene.

State police are also responding to this incident.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.