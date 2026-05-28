Danville business recovering after having thousands of dollars of clothes stolen

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville clothing store co-owners are picking up the pieces after a break-in left the business with thousands of dollars in losses.

Shea Douglas and Eric Glaze, cousins and co-owners of LOV3 Clothing, said their lives were turned upside down Tuesday morning after receiving a call from their landlord informing them someone had broken into their store.

“I go to our camera system, and I actually do see somebody who was in the store,” Douglas said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this really was real.’”

When the pair arrived at the store, they found a broken window and mostly empty shelves.

“They came through the window and basically took everything from us,” Glaze said. “We have little to nothing now.”

The owners estimate the financial impact of the break-in will exceed $5,000. They said replacing the broken window alone is expected to cost about $1,100, in addition to the value of the stolen merchandise.

“Now we got to start right at the bottom again and work our way up,” Douglas said. “And now it’s the first of the month, so bills are rolling in.”

Douglas and Glaze said they have largely had positive experiences in the community and often work to help people in need by providing food and clothing, leaving them questioning why they were targeted.

“You could have come here and for real asked us for what you needed or wanted,” Douglas said. “So, there was no need to steal.”

Despite the setback, the cousins said they are determined to move forward and remain optimistic.

“Even though I’m the victim, I can still be victorious,” Douglas said. “So, we’re looking for the victory now.”

Danville Police say they are currently investigating the situation and encourage anyone with information about the break-in to contact them at 434-793-0000 or online at their crime tips line.