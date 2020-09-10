WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence lands in Roanoke before speaking at VMI

ROANOKE, Va. – The Vice President will arrive in Roanoke Thursday afternoon ahead of his speech at VMI.

Mike Pence landed at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport at about 1:45 p.m.

The vice president will be in Lexington to speak to the corps of cadets at 2:05 p.m.; however, given the delay in his arrival, his VMI speech will be delayed as well.