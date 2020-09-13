Wythe County school bus stolen, police need your help to find it

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and school system need your help finding a bus some allegedly took Saturday night.

School bus number 32 was taken from the county bus garage, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

The bus should have damage to it since it struck other vehicles in the lot and ran over the gate as it exited the property.

If you see Bus 32, please 911 or contact the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6000.