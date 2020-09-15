68ºF

Knife-wielding Roanoke hospital patient stopped by Carilion police

No one hurt during the incident

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion police stopped a patient with a knife on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Carilion Clinic spokeswoman.

At about 1 p.m., two officers responded to a disturbance on a patient floor at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

They confronted a patient who had a knife and when he or she became aggressive and threatened the officers, they used pepper foam to subdue the individual and return that person to his or her room, according to the spokeswoman.

No one was injured and the investigation remains ongoing.

