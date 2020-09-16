43 Campbell County students and staff quarantined, with four COVID-19 cases reported

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – With only two weeks into the new school year, dozens of Campbell County students and staff are quarantined after they were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

43 people are quarantined, according to Denton Sisk, director of student support services for the school system.

The system has four positive cases -- three adults and one student. There are roughly 8,000 students in the system.

Sisk said one person exposed 32 of their quarantined individuals.

On average, roughly 20 teachers have been out this year each day but that number is trending down, according to school leaders.

The Campbell County School Board received an update from division staff regarding the opening of schools during their Monday meeting.

Elementary schools began in person Sept. 1 and 2, while secondary students started the school year Sept. 8. The division’s 100% remote option began Sept. 8.

While there were technological issues to start the year, most of those have been addressed. System leaders said they are prepared to go fully remote if necessary.

“I wish I could say I could guarantee that Campbell County schools won’t have any cases, but I can’t do that," said assistant superintendent Clayton Stanley.

Campbell County Public Schools is not releasing public notices of positive COVID-19 cases in its schools. However, most exposures are from one building.