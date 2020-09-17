Florida woman arrested after high-speed chase ends near unrelated Wythe County manhunt

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A woman is facing charges after authorities say she led them on a high-speed chase that ended near an unrelated manhunt in Wythe County on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were told that authorities from Carroll County were going to be coming into Wythe County because they were chasing a white Kia four-door car on Fort Chiswell Road. The chase originally started because a Carroll County deputy says she was going 119 mph on the interstate.

Authorities say the white Kia hit a Ford pickup truck when trying to get between the truck and the bridge at the red light at ext 80, before going onto Max Meadows Road toward the manhunt near the Pepsi plant.

A helicopter that was already being used for the manhunt helped with the pursuit, and police say the driver came to a stop after the helicopter began to follow her. The chase reportedly ended in front of Granite Christian Academy and about 25 officers surrounded the car.

Authorities identified the driver as Amber Bryant of West Palm Beach, Florida. She has been charted with felony elude police, felony hit and run accident ad driving suspended.