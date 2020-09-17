What’s News Today: drive-in concert, high school sports update

Training continues today at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. A live burn is scheduled again today to simulate an aircraft rescue.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds its annual awards ceremony. Awards will be given for outstanding employees, community partner and achiever of the year. The awards were delayed from May due to COVID-19.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and the Lynchburg Museum are offering historic building tours over the next couple of months. Today, you can tour the Jacksontown School starting at 4 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced.

Carilion Clinic holds a drive-up flu vaccine clinic today. It’s partnering with Roanoke Public Libraries for the events over the next several weeks. The vaccines are available to those 18 and older. You’re encourage to pre-register. You can get a vaccine from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Belmont Branch Library.

The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee will hold a special meeting today. It’s expected to finalize it’s Championships +1 plan for sports. The draft plan calls for winter sports to start practice on December 14th, with basketball on December 7th. Football would have six regular season games over seven weeks, starting on February 22nd. Spring sports would get 12 regular season games.

The Danville City School Board will discuss the search for a new superintendent. The board could find out when interviews will begin. 18 applications were received for the position. Nine are current or former superintendents, three are assistant or deputy superintendents with two central office administrators and one principal. Ten of the applicants are men, eight are women. Eight of the applications are from in-state. The school board hopes to announce a new superintendent in November.

Tickets go on sale today for Ruben Studdard. The American Idol winner is coming to Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts on January 17th. He’ll perform Luther Vandross' biggest hits.

The Salem Civic Center holds a drive-in concert. Adam Rutledge will launch his new album, “Don’t Stop.” Tickets are $30 per car. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Pulaski Motor Mile, handing out Clickit Tickets to those wearing their seat belts. Getting a ticket enters you for a chance to win gift cards and the grand prize of $1,000. Three food trucks will also be there. It begins today at 4 p.m.