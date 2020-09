HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating after an armed robbery in Henry County on Thursday night.

It happened at the Meadowgreen Market along Route 220 in Bassett.

A person approached the store clerk with a gun, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. It’s not clear if the person got away with any cash or other items.

Investigators are reviewing security footage and will provide more information as it becomes available.

