Salem restaurant Mac & Bob’s set to reopen nearly a month after fire

SALEM, Va. – After a fire tore through the business three weeks ago, a popular Salem restaurant is nearly ready to welcome customers again.

Mac & Bob’s will likely reopen Tuesday, according to owner Bob Rotanz. Employees and emergency crews spent the past week cleaning up what the fire left behind.

According to Rotanz, the fire started when the wiring for the restaurant’s neon sign malfunctioned. He said he’s grateful his restaurant was not destroyed.

“If this happened at 2 in the morning, it would have tore through the whole restaurant and it could have been a total loss,” said Rotanz. “Three weeks is nothing compared to what it could have been. We’ll get off the mat one more time and get ready to go.”