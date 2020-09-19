Danville seafood restaurant closes after 32 years

DANVILLE, Va. – A popular Danville restaurant is closing its doors after over four decades in the restaurant business.
Mayflower Seafood Restaurant officials announced Saturday they are closing the business to retire and make memories with their growing family.
This announcement comes after the restaurant has spent 32 years in Danville and 45 years in the restaurant business.
The announcement, which was posted on Facebook, has shown a lot of support from the restaurant’s customers.
In just four hours after the restaurant posted its goodbye, there were over 1,500 shares of the post and over 230 comments.
Here is the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant’s full statement:
After 32 great years of operating the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant in Danville and 45 tears of total in the restaurant business, we have decided it was the right time to retire and make memories with our growing family. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude for your continued loyalty and patronage of the Mayflower. We have highly appreciated getting to know all of our customers and enjoyed serving the community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of our hardworking employees, vendors and local customers for your unwavering support and the unforgettable memories! It has been a pleasure working with you and serving you.Mayflower Seafood Restaurant