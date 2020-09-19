Danville seafood restaurant closes after 32 years

DANVILLE, Va. – A popular Danville restaurant is closing its doors after over four decades in the restaurant business.

Mayflower Seafood Restaurant officials announced Saturday they are closing the business to retire and make memories with their growing family.

This announcement comes after the restaurant has spent 32 years in Danville and 45 years in the restaurant business.

The announcement, which was posted on Facebook, has shown a lot of support from the restaurant’s customers.

In just four hours after the restaurant posted its goodbye, there were over 1,500 shares of the post and over 230 comments.

Here is the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant’s full statement: