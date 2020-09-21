Police issue warning after items stolen from inside Roanoke County cars

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles near the Bedford County line.

The thefts happened in the Stoneacres area of the county, which is not far from William Byrd High School.

LARCENY FROM AUTO NEIGHBORHOOD ALERT - Roanoke County Police wants to make residents aware of thefts from vehicles in... Posted by Roanoke County, VA Police Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

Police advised people to keep their vehicles locked, valuables out of the vehicle or hidden and never leave a gun in an unlocked vehicle.