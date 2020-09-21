'You are always in charge’ says domestic violence agency after recent deadly incidents

ROANOKE, Va. – After two domestic violence-related deaths in our area within the past week, we’re working for you to find resources that can help.

Sexual Assault Response and Awareness, or SARA, which is based in Roanoke, has seen an uptick in people seeking its services since the pandemic began.

“We’re here to support you. We are here to facilitate the process the best that we can and help you navigate it but you are always in control. You are always in charge and we are here to follow your guidance,” said Laura Guilliams, director of crisis services for SARA.

Domestic violence resources are available through SARA, Total Action for Progress and the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley.