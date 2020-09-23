Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline educating next generation about election process

ROANOKE, Va. – Taking time in an election year to educate the next generation on voting.

The Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline launched a Future Voter Series.

For seven weeks, Girl Scouts will learn about the party system, different branches of government, the electoral college and more.

The idea came about after scout leaders started asking questions themselves about the election process.

“The right to vote is one that women fought for a long time, very hard to get and we want to make sure these girls understand that and why it’s so important and that it’s not just going in and picking any person, anytime, it’s really about being an informed voter,” said Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline CEO Nikki Williams.

Anyone can register for the Future Voter Series by clicking here.