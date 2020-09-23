Roanoke retirees using art to bring smilies to kids at Carilion

ROANOKE, Va. – A retirement community in Roanoke is using art to make pediatric patients smile.

On Tuesday Friendship residents painted ceiling tiles that will be put in hospital rooms and in the corridor of different Carilion Clinic locations.

Studies show art in a clinical setting can help reduce anxiety and improve blood pressure.

Organizers said this not only provides a little hope and comfort to patients, but it also benefits the residents, who have been stuck inside due to the pandemic.

“Our residents enjoy doing anything that serves the community, think it gives them a good feeling and they’re having fun too so that’s the important thing,” said , Friendship Retirement Community Activities Coordinator Pat Walters. “It’s just a great way for them to also socialize. We’re doing it by building so folks will be painting with their neighbors.”

The Healing Ceiling Tiles project is part of a partnership between Carilion and the Taubman Museum of Art.