Enjoy all things fall at Yoders’ Farm in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – This fall in Campbell County, you can find enjoy fall festivities at Yoders’ Farm.

The family farm started out in 1952 as a dairy farm. Now, Yoders' Farm is an agritourism attraction growing tomatoes, strawberries, corn and a variety of pumpkins.

All season long they’re inviting you to get lost in their 11-acre corn maze, pick your own pumpkin and learn what farming is all about.

To commemorate the interesting year we’re having, the Yoders' family got a little creative with the corn maze design.

And yes, that’s a toilet paper roll.

2020 hasn’t been the best for many, the farm is happy to be part of making it better.

Delvin Yoder’s father is the one who started the farm. He now runs it with his kids and grandkids.

“It’s a good feeling, we’re a family, four generations until my parents passed the other year, now we’re back to three generations so we’re very much about family and seeing families come out here and people come out here and enjoy the things we enjoy every day, it’s just a real blessing,” said Yoder.

For September, the farm is only open to the public Friday and Saturday. October through mid-November visitors can go Tuesday through Saturday. Hours are extended compared to last year.

Yoder tells 10 News they also plan to have online registration later in the season.

Both online ticket sales and more hours are to limit the number of people at once and limit the spread of COVID-19.

