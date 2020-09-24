Pulaski County student, school staff member test positive for coronavirus

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A student and a school staff member within Pulaski County Public Schools have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials released two statements on the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

The first case was a student at Pulaski County Middle School, who was last at the building on Sept. 22. Officials say proper mitigation strategies were followed and the school will reopen Thursday.

The second case was a staff member at Pulaski County High School who was last in the building on Sept. 17. Officials say guidelines were properly followed, and the building will reopen to students on Thursday.

The school board has called a special meeting for 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss possible changes to its back to school plan.