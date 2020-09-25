Fall into fitness at Get up & Move Festival in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Lit & Fit Sculpting is a new fitness company planning to have a grand opening at its Roanoke location this fall. To kick off the new beginning, owner and certified personal trainer Denisha Walker came up with the Get Up & Move Fitness Festival.

The festival is Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Longwood Park in Salem. Throughout the day, you can join 10 instructors teaching fitness classes like yoga, Xtreme hip-hop step, HIIT, Mixxed Fit and more. The Get Up & Move Fitness Festival will also feature vendors like Queen Vegan Café, Run About Sports, Core Life Eatery, Bombshell Eatery and many others.

Chef Queen of Queen Vegan Cafe told 10 News she's preparing tacos just for the festival.

Walker chose Longwood Park because its the same place she started teaching group fitness classes three years ago.

“I decided to come back here and let people know you can start a class anywhere and I’m doing this fitness to let people know we might be stuck in the house but you can still come out an enjoy yourself and have fun,” said Walker.

You don’t have to register in advance, but there is an admission fee of $10. An exercise step will be provided for the Xtreme hip-hop step class, but you will need to bring your own yoga mat.

Your temperature will be checked before entering and a mask is required at the check-in table and vendor stations. Participants will be spaced at least six feet apart.

To learn more about Lit & Fit Sculpting,