August brings a slight increase in travelers at Roanoke’s airport

ROANOKE, Va. – For now, it seems the massive rebound of traffic at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has come to a halt.

Last month, 21,704 passengers flew into and out the airport, that’s only 675 more than July.

After having only 1,823 passengers in all of April, the airport saw three consecutive months of solid traffic growth.

Of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic, year to date passenger traffic is down 57% as of August 2020 compared to the first eight months of 2019.

“We are pleased to see passenger traffic rebounding this summer,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Passengers are more and more comfortable in the measures taken by the air carriers and airports to ensure their safety. We hope this upward trend continues into the fall. Lower overall airfare has stimulated demand and as airlines rebuild their schedules, it is critical to use our current service to not only keep it but also have more restored and help our economy grow. We continue to appreciate the support of our community choosing ROA and not driving out-of-market to fly.”