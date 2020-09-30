Christiansburg’s pumpkin paradise: Pumpkin dishes, drinks and activities at Sinkland Farms

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – This weekend in Christiansburg, you can be chugging locally-made pumpkin beer outside while watching the world champion Punkin’ Chunkin’ team at Sinkland Farms. The team is a highlight for the second weekend of Sinkland Farms' 29th annual pumpkin festival.

The six-week-long festival goes until November first. Every weekend features different bands and entertainment. No matter what weekend you go you’ll be able to find horseback trail rides, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, pony rides, a corn maze and much more.

New this year, there will be food trucks but Sinkland Farms made sure these food trucks have items with fall flavors. Owner Susan Sink said you can expect an Oktoberfest food truck and a station just for pumpkin funnel cakes. If you really want to get into the fall spirit you can top your pumpkin funnel cake with Sinkland Farms pumpkin ice cream.

“Pumpkin flavor is the essence of what we do here at Sinkland Farms. We even have pumpkin honey, we have honey beehives that actually pollinate our pumpkins so we have pumpkin honey,” said Sink.

Virginia Today anchors Jenna Zibton and Rachel Lucas along with meteorologist Chris Michaels did a live taste-test of the pumpkin honey. Take a look.

Sink is happy to continue this long-standing tradition for families, but told 10 News they did make some changes due to the pandemic, including closing their Cottage Shoppe. Click here to review those changes before you head to the festival.

Tickets are $10 per person, $8 for seniors and those in the military and free for kids ages two and under. For what that admission covers, click here.