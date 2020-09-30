Local World War II hero to be honored in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local war hero will be recognized by an organization in the Lynchburg area.

The life and legacy of World War II hero Desmond Doss will be honored by the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council (LAVC) on Oct. 12.

His legacy is now helping homeless veterans.

Doss, a Lynchburg native, was awarded the medal of honor on Oct. 12, 1945, for his service during World War II.

He would not touch a weapon for religious beliefs but still managed to save at least 75 lives in Okinawa.

On Oct. 12, also known as Desmond Doss Day in Lynchburg, the LAVC will hold a special ceremony in his honor at his childhood home on Garfield Avenue, which is now used to house veterans experiencing homelessness.

“To be able to directly house veterans here, that’s why we’re here. It’s veterans helping veterans. That’s what it is," said Ret. Col. Thomas Current, the LAVC president.

There will also be a special movie showing of The Conscientious Objector about Doss' life on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the American Legion post in Lynchburg.