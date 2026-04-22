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BREAKING NEWS

Decision 2026

Virginia votes ‘yes’ on redistricting referendum, allowing redrawing of congressional districts

Scroll down to see the results of the April 21 special election

(KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

In a tight race, Virginians have voted “yes” on a ballot referendum in a major special election that has been closely watched by the nation.

The NBC Decision Desk and the Associated Press called the race just before 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday night.

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Virginia is one of the latest states to consider a new, partisan redistricting plan ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The last time Virginia’s congressional districts were redrawn was back in 2021.

Right now, Democrats control six of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, while Republicans hold the other five. Now that voters have approved the proposed amendment, the political landscape could shift dramatically, potentially giving Democrats a 10-1 advantage heading into the fall midterms.

The proposed law reads: The proposed amendment would give the General Assembly the authority to redraw one or more of Virginia’s congressional districts before 2031 in limited circumstances. In the event that another state redraws its own congressional districts before 2031, without being ordered by a court to do so, the General Assembly would then be able to redraw Virginia’s congressional districts. The General Assembly’s power to do so would continue until October 31, 2030, and the Virginia Redistricting Commission would reassume the responsibility of drawing the congressional districts in 2031.

Virginia - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes

1,377,00951%

No

1,342,02349%
98.2% of Precincts Reporting

(2,489 / 2,534)

Here’s a full breakdown of how localities in our region are voting.

Virginia Redistricting Amendment by locality

Alleghany County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
4,41778%
Yes
1,27622%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(12 / 12)

Amherst County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
9,24072%
Yes
3,59028%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(11 / 11)

Appomattox County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
5,87280%
Yes
1,42520%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(8 / 8)

Bath County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
1,49981%
Yes
35019%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(7 / 7)

Bedford County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
30,28779%
Yes
7,99721%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(32 / 32)

Bland County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
1,46992%
Yes
1308%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(7 / 7)

Botetourt County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
12,69776%
Yes
3,98624%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(10 / 10)

Buena Vista - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
1,37476%
Yes
44124%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

Campbell County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
10,53982%
Yes
2,38518%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(16 / 16)

Carroll County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
9,68884%
Yes
1,80016%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(16 / 16)

Charlotte County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
3,24772%
Yes
1,28628%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(7 / 7)

Covington - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
1,07368%
Yes
50832%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(5 / 5)

Craig County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
1,90185%
Yes
34815%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(8 / 8)

Danville - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
6,44757%
No
4,80043%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(16 / 16)

Floyd County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
5,05571%
Yes
2,10129%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(5 / 5)

Franklin County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
17,64776%
Yes
5,45324%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(23 / 23)

Galax - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
1,33674%
Yes
46026%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

Giles County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
4,99579%
Yes
1,33321%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(8 / 8)

Grayson County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
5,09884%
Yes
1,00516%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(15 / 15)

Halifax County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
8,24664%
Yes
4,54436%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(20 / 20)

Henry County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
7,59273%
Yes
2,76127%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(24 / 24)

Highland County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
87677%
Yes
26923%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(5 / 5)

Lexington - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
1,17362%
No
73038%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(1 / 1)

Lynchburg - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
8,70560%
Yes
5,78140%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(18 / 18)

Martinsville - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
2,07059%
No
1,45741%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(6 / 6)

Montgomery County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
15,86650%
Yes
15,64950%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(29 / 29)

Nelson County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
3,94155%
Yes
3,22045%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(9 / 9)

Patrick County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
5,70283%
Yes
1,18017%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(13 / 13)

Pittsylvania County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
16,23375%
Yes
5,40625%
82.8% of Precincts Reporting

(24 / 29)

Pulaski County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
9,25176%
Yes
2,99824%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(13 / 13)

Radford - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
2,14552%
Yes
1,95048%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(4 / 4)

Roanoke City - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
16,89261%
No
10,57739%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(20 / 20)

Roanoke County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
24,76164%
Yes
14,12236%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(33 / 33)

Rockbridge County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
7,03972%
Yes
2,71928%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(17 / 17)

Salem - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
5,38863%
Yes
3,20837%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(10 / 10)

Wythe County - Redistricting Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

No
9,02183%
Yes
1,90617%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(11 / 11)

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