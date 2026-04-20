Special election results by Virginia locality for Virginia redistricting race on April 21, 2026

Virginia voters are gearing up to weigh in on a big decision: whether to approve a Democratic-drawn congressional map. If it passes, the change could give the party a shot at winning up to four more U.S. House seats.

The Commonwealth is one of the latest states to consider a new, partisan redistricting plan ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The last time Virginia’s congressional districts were redrawn was back in 2021.

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Right now, Democrats control six of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, while Republicans hold the other five. But if voters say yes to the proposed amendment, the political landscape could shift dramatically, potentially giving Democrats a 10-1 advantage heading into the fall midterms.

The proposed law reads: The proposed amendment would give the General Assembly the authority to redraw one or more of Virginia’s congressional districts before 2031 in limited circumstances. In the event that another state redraws its own congressional districts before 2031, without being ordered by a court to do so, the General Assembly would then be able to redraw Virginia’s congressional districts. The General Assembly’s power to do so would continue until October 31, 2030, and the Virginia Redistricting Commission would reassume the responsibility of drawing the congressional districts in 2031.

Here’s a look at the question you can expect to see on your ballot: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?

Here’s a full breakdown of how localities in our region are voting.