Cast a Line for Free: Virginia’s Free Fishing Days return June 5-7

Grab your fishing rod and get ready to reel in a big one! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is once again offering Free Fishing Days. From June 5 to 7, you’ll have the chance to fish without purchasing a fishing license.

Throughout the Free Fishing Days weekend, there will be several events taking place across the state. Staff and volunteers will be on hand with rods, reels, terminal tackle and bait. All events are free, and no registration is required.

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In our region, a Free Fishing Day event will be held on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carvins Cove Reservoir in Roanoke.

No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational fishing during Free Fishing Days, whether you’re casting in fresh or saltwater. DWR access permits will also not be needed.

If you’re bringing the kids along, don’t forget about the 2026 Kids ‘n Fishing Photo Contest, which is already underway. This year’s theme is “kids enjoying fishing.” Children who submit the first, second and third-place photographs in each category will receive a variety of fishing-related prizes.

To learn more, click here.