Bedford, Lynchburg voters weigh in on redistricting debate

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Steady lines kept poll workers busy across both localities Tuesday. Voters said they want fairness and clearer answers about how quickly any election changes would take effect. For many, the message was simple: show up and make your voice count.

Fred Doolley, a Bedford resident, put it plainly.

“Everybody has a right to vote, and everybody should do it. If not, they’ve given up a right. When you give up a right, you’re losing rights if you’re not voting for them.”

A “yes” vote would allow the General Assembly to redraw the congressional map one time ahead of the next elections. A “no” vote would keep the 2021 lines in place until the next scheduled redraw. Either way, local election officials will be watching for any changes to deadlines and filing rules.

For Lynchburg resident Donna Meadows, casting a ballot is about more than just politics — it’s a family tradition.

“It’s a privilege my parents instilled in me and I instilled in my children and I hope my grandchildren will participate as well.”

Fellow Lynchburg resident Matthew Slaughter echoed that call to action, pointing to a troubling trend of voter apathy.

“People need to come vote because in a statistic, a lot of people don’t come out to vote that think it doesn’t affect them somehow.”