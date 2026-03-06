Martinsville Mayor fights suspension, challenges constitution

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The political turmoil surrounding Martinsville Mayor L.C. Jones continues to draw attention as the suspended mayor challenges a state law that currently bars him from serving on City Council.

Jones was suspended after receiving a show-cause notice tied to a recall petition filed against him. He was originally scheduled to appear in Martinsville Circuit Court on Feb. 17 for a hearing that would determine whether he should be removed from office. However, Jones requested a jury trial, which pushed the court date to June.

Under Virginia law, Jones cannot return to council while the case is pending. In a new three-page motion filed last week, Jones argues that the law is unconstitutional and violates his due process rights by suspending him from office before a final decision is made. The filing also asks the court to dismiss the show cause order and the counts associated with it. Jones has declined to comment on the suspension but previously told 10 News he believes the recall petition is unwarranted.

Some city leaders say the situation has been surprising. Councilman Aaron Rawls said he expected disciplinary action but was still taken aback by the developments.

“What’s going on here is shocking,” Rawls said. “I knew what he was doing. I expected he would be suspended and removed, but still to see it happen was surprising nonetheless.”

Councilman Rayshaun Gravely has raised concerns about the legal process, saying he believes removing an elected official before the court case is resolved raises broader constitutional questions.

“I think that we are going backwards in America and Virginia to strip a man or woman from their elected position without due process,” Gravely said.

Despite the mayor’s absence, city officials say the impact on daily operations has been limited because the role carries mostly ceremonial duties.

“The mayor doesn’t have any special powers in the city of Martinsville. It’s a ceremonial position,” Rawls said. “So not having an acting mayor, frankly, doesn’t really hurt us.”

Former mayor Gene Teague has been appointed to fill the vacant council seat during Jones’ suspension. Teague said his focus will be helping the city move forward, particularly as council prepares to work on the upcoming budget.

“How do we reduce the cost of government, or how do we at least keep it stable?” Teague said. “When you focus on those issues and not some of the auxiliary issues, I think it gets easier to kind of get along.”

Some residents say they are satisfied with how the situation is being handled so far.

“It’s a lot going on up here that needs to be taken care of,” Martinsville resident Castor Harrison said. “I think they went the right way. They’ve got to pay for their actions. They’ve got to answer to the matter before.”

Jones’ jury trial is currently scheduled for June.