Man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Henry County

(Copyright 2026 by Henry County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

Photo of Darol Meeks and seized drugs on April 21.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 50-year-old Darol Meeks, who had multiple warrants for revocation of a suspended sentence. After initiating the stop, deputies found two other women in the vehicle.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said during the stop, they found Meeks to be in possession of the following:

$1,069.00 in U.S. currency

digital scale

packaging materials commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics

various narcotics

Field testing also found the presence of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Benzylpiperazine.

Law enforcement said they then arrested Meeks on the following charges:

Probation Violation (3 counts)

Possession with the intent to sell schedule I/II Drug (Methamphetamine)

Possession with the intent to sell schedule I/II Drug (Fentanyl)

Possession with the intent to sell schedule I/II Drug (Benzylpiperazine)

Meeks is now being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The two women in the vehicle with Meeks were also arrested: one with charges relating to the possession of drugs, and one with carrying a concealed weapon.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively pursue those involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics. These substances are poisoning our community, and we remain committed to holding those responsible accountable while keeping our citizens safe.” Sheriff Wayne Davis

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.