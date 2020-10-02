65ºF

One person tests positive for COVID-19 at Leesville Road Elementary School

Officials did not say whether it is a student or staff member

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

43 quarantined in Campbell County Schools
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County Public Schools announced Friday that someone at one of its elementary schools tested positive for coronavirus.

This case is in Leesville Road Elementary and officials did not say whether it is a student or staff member.

CCPS Director Denton Sisk said that COVID-19 positive person has been informed to isolate and all associated close contacts have been informed to begin their quarantine period.

According to the statement, the elementary school will remain open for all other faculty and students.

