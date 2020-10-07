Several Northside High School students test positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – Two Northside High School students have tested positive for coronavirus, in addition to two students who have been identified as “probable cases," according to letters sent out to parents.

On Sept. 17, Roanoke County Public Schools sent a letter to parents and guardians to notify them of a student who was identified as a “probable case.”

The school has defined probable cases as “when a person has been in close contact with someone (outside of the school) who tested positive for COVID-19 and is now exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.”

In another letter sent out on Sept. 30, the school told parents and guardians of a student who had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Oct. 5, parents and guardians were told about one student who had tested positive for coronavirus and another who was identified as a probable case. School officials stated that they don’t believe these two cases are related.

In all three letters, school officials say that they don’t believe that any other students or staff members were exposed.

Parents were asked to continue to monitor their child’s health and watch out for symptoms that were similar to those of a mild cold, including fever, runny nose, and cough. Some children may also experience vomiting and diarrhea.