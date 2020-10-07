What’s News Today: COVID testing, work force development

School leaders in Danville hold public meetings, listening to your feedback as they develop a plan to bring students back into the classroom. There’s a session from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Danville Alternative Program families and Park Avenue Elementary families from 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All sessions will take place in the G. W. High School Auditorium.

The Virginia Department of Health will hold a free COVID-19 testing clinic today in Roanoke. 100 tests are available and you can call the health department to get one. The drive-thru clinic runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fallon Park on Dale Avenue.

Total Action for Progress and Dabney Lancaster Community College will give more information today about the Appalachian CareerForge program. The Department of Labor gave the organizations a grant of more than $1.3 million. The program will support unemployed workers, look for job training in high-demand careers, including certified nurse aide, phlebotomy and commercial truck driving. The program will support people in Alleghany, Bath, Craig, Rockbridge and Greenbrier Counties.