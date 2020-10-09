Steal a campaign sign? You could face jail time.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia law enforcement is reminding the public that regardless of your political affiliation, it’s against the law to illegally remove or vandalize campaign signs.

In Bedford County, Sheriff Mike Miller said signs have been removed, painted over and some even appeared to be shot at. He said the department is investigating.

“It’s larceny if they steal a sign and it’s property damage if we catch them vandalizing a sign. So, it is a misdemeanor and it can be punishment up to a fine and jail time,” said Miller.

Miller said the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department has responded to 13 calls regarding vandalized signs since June.