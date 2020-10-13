62ºF

Person at Amherst Elementary School diagnosed with COVID-19

School leaders said person had direct exposure with others

Ashley Curtis

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A student or staff member at Amherst Elementary School was diagnosed with COVID-19, school leaders announced on Monday.

The person had direct exposure with others, according to school leaders. The school will remain open.

School leaders said representatives from the health department or the school district will contact anyone who was potentially exposed.

School leaders reminded families to monitor their health, particularly for COVID-19 symptoms.

