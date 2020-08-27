87ºF

LIST: Coronavirus cases in local K-12 schools

Running list of schools that have notified parents and staff of confirmed cases

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Coronavirus and the Classroom
ROANOKE, Va. – As schools reopen across Virginia, we’re working for you to track cases of COVID-19 across local school systems. This is a running list of schools that have notified parents and staff of confirmed cases. If you know of one email news@wsls.com

Wednesday, Aug. 26

  • Montgomery County: Auburn High School. School leaders did not clarify if the person who tested positive is a student or staff member.
  • Roanoke County: Back Creek Elementary student. School leaders can’t release specific information, including grade level.
  • Roanoke County: Green Valley Elementary staff member who was only on school premises before students returned on Monday.

Friday, Aug.14

  • Henry County: school leaders announced that four staff members at Laurel Park Middle School in Martinsville tested positive

