Four staff members at Henry County middle school test positive for coronavirus

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Henry County school leaders announced that four staff members at Laurel Park Middle School in Martinsville have tested positive for COVID-19.

Leaders said they determined the cases were linked through contact tracing. Anyone else who was potentially exposed to those who tested positive has been notified and advised to quarantine, school leaders said.

Staff members at Laurel Park Middle School were sent home early Friday so the division could prepare the building for additional deep cleaning and sanitizing.

School leaders said they are working in accordance with guidance from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since staff returned to school on Monday, school leaders said they haven’t been alerted to any other positive cases of COVID-19.