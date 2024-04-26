A cool and cloudy day to close out the workweek

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday will bring cooler temperatures thanks to a northeasterly wind. Cloud cover will also help to keep us cool as temperatures only reach the low-mid 60s Friday afternoon.

What it means for our Friday

What is a wedge? Well, it is when cold air is funneled in from the north and east, and because cold air sinks, it has a tough time getting over the mountains. This will keep most spots cool and cloudy.

Isolated showers through Saturday Morning

Saturday morning will bring isolated showers as a warm front passes by. Showers will begin to wrap up near the middle of the day, and then our skies will gradually turn from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

A tale of two days this weekend

While Saturday is cloudy and mild, Sunday brings partly cloudy skies and really warm temperatures. Sunday is definitely the best day for the outdoors this weekend.

High pressure builds in for the end of April

High pressure begins to build in later this weekend. As winds shift from out of the south, we will see an increase in warm and humid air as we close out the month of April.

A big temperature swing

Have a look at this temperature swing! From the lower 60s to the upper 80s it’ll certainly feel like summer at times next week.

Next week brings really warm temperatures

The warm trend continues into May as high temperatures are in the 80s for most of next week.

