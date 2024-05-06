76º
65-year-old man dies in Nelson County crash

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A 65-year-old man was killed in a crash on Afton Mountain Road near Williams Creek Lane in Nelson County Sunday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities told 10 News that at about 7 p.m., Phillip R. Pugh, of Afton, was headed east in a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe when he ran off the right side of the road, continued into a ditch, hit a culvert and overturned.

State troopers have confirmed that Pugh died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

