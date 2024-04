No one was hurt following a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department.

We’re told it happened at the 125.8 mile marker and has led to traffic backups that are about 1 mile.

At this time, all north lanes are closed as crews work to clear the scene of the crash.