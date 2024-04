A fire at a vacant home in Southeast Roanoke left behind $25,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

It happened on Thursday at about 11:55 p.m. on Dale Avenue.

Authorities said no civilians or Fire-EMS personnel were injured in the fire.

We’re told the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.