ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools has announced 15 new coronavirus cases since Monday.

According to the district’s coronavirus dashboard, there are nine staff members that have tested positive and six students.

As of Nov. 4, there is a total of 1,792 coronavirus cases in Roanoke County with 68 new cases on Wednesday.

To see a total list of coronavirus cases in K-12 schools in our region, click here.