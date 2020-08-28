Student at Bonsack Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A student at Bonsack Elementary School in Roanoke County tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced Friday.

In a letter to families, school leaders said they’re working with the Roanoke-Alleghany Health Department, and determined that no other students or staff were exposed at school due to this case.

School leaders said an exposure is determined to be an individual who has had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, and a close contact is considered to be less than 6 feet, for 15 minutes or more, with or without a mask.

The classroom and any other spaces affected will be deep cleaned overnight, according to school leaders.

