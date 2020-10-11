Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Colonial Elementary School

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – One staff member tested positive for coronavirus at Colonial Elementary School.

Botetourt County Public Schools announced on Sunday that the elementary school will remain open during this time since the staff member wasn’t on school ground this past week.

They said they have been working with the health department to identify staff members who may have come in contact with the confirmed case while on school premises. Those stand members will be required to quarantine, according to the announcement.

Officials said no students were deemed as close contacts or had any potential exposure to the staff member. The areas impacted by potential exposure were cleaned and sanitized per CDC recommendations.

They said they have been working with the health department to identify staff members who may have come in contact with the confirmed case while on school premises. Those stand members will be required to quarantine, according to the announcement.

This is the school’s first COVID-19 case since reopening.