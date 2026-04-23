Gov. Spanberger celebrates new paid family medical leave law, other worker protections in Virginia

VIRGINIA – Governor Abigail Spanberger is celebrating a series of new laws designed to protect workers during health and family emergencies, while also strengthening workplace protections across Virginia.

The General Assembly has approved the governor’s amendments to landmark legislation that will establish Virginia’s new paid family and medical leave program, the first of its kind in the South, according to the governor.

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Lawmakers also accepted Spanberger’s changes to legislation that guarantees fair pay for workers on public construction projects, allows Virginians to take legal action for proven wage theft violations, and helps workers recover their earned wages. Additionally, the new laws aim to prevent employers from using a worker’s salary history to determine future pay.

“Today, we are making good on our promise to stand up for the men and women who power Virginia’s economy,” said Spanberger. “Virginia is now the first state in the South to create a paid family and medical leave program. Thanks to this landmark law, millions of Virginians will no longer be forced to give up their paycheck when they welcome a child, or when their loved one faces a serious illness. Leaders in the General Assembly have worked for close to a decade to pass this landmark legislation, and I congratulate them on their relentless effort as we take this historic step forward for workers and families across Virginia.”

Spanberger continued, “Not only is this a win for so many Virginia families, but this law will empower small businesses across Virginia to better compete with large corporations by offering competitive benefits they would otherwise be unable to afford. These companies will now be empowered to hire and grow their operations right here in the Commonwealth — and create new opportunities for Virginians to find stable careers. We are also taking commonsense steps to make sure Virginians are fairly treated and compensated at their place of work — no matter if they punch a timecard, swipe a badge, or work primarily for tips. I know that Virginia will now be a stronger place to build a career, grow a family, and start a business.”

According to a recent poll from Christopher Newport University, more than 80 percent of Virginians support establishing a paid family and medical leave program.

These new laws build on Spanberger’s recent efforts to raise Virginia’s minimum wage to $15 per hour, expand workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities, and attract new investment to the state to create more jobs.