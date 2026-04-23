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One hospitalized after overnight house fire in Roanoke

The fire happened at about 2:25 a.m. in the 4200 block of Hershberger Road

One person was taken to a hospital following an overnight house fire in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was taken to a hospital following an overnight house fire in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews responded to the fire at about 2:25 a.m. in the 4200 block of Hershberger Road. After arriving at the scene, firefighters were able to ensure everyone safely made it out of the home, and around 2:44 a.m., the fire was marked under control.

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The scene was turned over to fire investigators at approximately 4 a.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

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