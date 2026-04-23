Man arrested in Henry County in connection with multi-agency narcotics investigation

A multi-agency narcotics investigation has led to the arrest of a 59-year-old man in Henry County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A multi-agency narcotics investigation has led to the arrest of a 59-year-old man in Henry County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday morning, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Eden Police Department in North Carolina executed several search warrants in both Henry County and Eden, North Carolina.

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Authorities searched three locations in Henry County, including two on Axton Road and one on Friendly Road in the Sandy Level community.

At the first Axton Road address, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team took one person into custody on an outstanding warrant and recovered a stolen Cadillac that had been reported missing in Maryland. The man arrested was identified as Ronald Bernard Valentine, 59. He is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $1,000 secured bond and faces a charge of failure to appear.

At the second Axton Road location, deputies found and seized crack cocaine, an unknown powder substance, packaging materials, and items commonly used in the manufacturing of illegal narcotics. On Friendly Road, deputies seized a quantity of methamphetamine.

“This investigation highlights the serious threat illegal drugs pose to our community,” said Wayne Davis, Sheriff of Henry County. “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively pursue those responsible for distributing these dangerous substances. We are committed to keeping poison peddlers out of our county and protecting the safety of our citizens.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).