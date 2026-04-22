Franklin County man sentenced in shooting death of high school teacher at Gretna store

A Franklin County man convicted in the shooting death of a high school teacher at a Gretna convenience store last summer has been sentenced.

James Mattox received a total sentence of 46 years, with 20 years of good behavior.

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As previously reported, back in February, Mattox was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tony Gill, 46, who was killed at Carter’s convenience store and gas station in Gretna. The jury also convicted Mattox of using a firearm in public, causing injury, and firing a weapon from a vehicle.

According to autopsy reports, Gill, a Franklin County high school teacher, died from a gunshot wound to the face.

Mattox told investigators that he and Gill were cousins and had been traveling with two other individuals from Franklin County.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.