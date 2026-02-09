Franklin County man found guilty following death of school teacher

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A Franklin County man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a high school teacher at a Gretna convenience store last summer. James Mattox, 52, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Tony Gill, 46, who was killed at Carter’s convenience store and gas station in Gretna.

The jury also found Mattox guilty of use of a firearm in public, causing injury, and using a firearm from a vehicle.

Gill, who worked as a Franklin County high school teacher, died from a gunshot wound to the face, according to autopsy reports. During the trial, prosecutors presented multiple pieces of evidence against Mattox, including: - Body camera footage from the first responding patrol officer - Body camera footage from Mattox’s interviews with investigators - Surveillance footage from the convenience store where the shooting occurred.

During interviews with investigators, Mattox claimed he and Gill were cousins and had been traveling with two other individuals from Franklin County. Mattox did not take the stand to testify during the trial. Mattox, who was arrested at the scene in July, is scheduled for sentencing on April 22.