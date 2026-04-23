WATCH: Special Olympics Virginia hosts 15th Annual “Little Feet Meet”

SALEM, Va. – More than 700 athletes had their moment to shine Wednesday as they gathered at Roanoke College for the 15th Annual “Little Feet Meet” hosted by Special Olympics Virginia.

35 schools across the region took part and our very own Jeff Haniewich served as emcee for the event.

The day included running, jumping and games, all kicked off with an opening ceremony and torch lighting late Wednesday morning.

Organizers say it’s more than competition, pairing students with and without intellectual disabilities as teammates, and building more inclusive communities across Virginia while leveling the playing field for all.