Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office to host mobile pet clinic on May 8

FINCASTLE, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is set to host a mobile pet clinic next month to help you keep your furry friends healthy and happy.

It will be held on May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fincastle Baptist Church Pavilion at 7330 Roanoke Road in Fincastle.

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Low-cost pet services will be offered, including exams, vaccines, and microchipping, all for $10. Flea and tick treatments will be available as well, and you will also be able to get pet ID tags made on-site by animal control officers.

The mobile health clinic will feature “pup cups” or whipped cream treats for your dogs. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.